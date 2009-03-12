Sony To Appeal "R" Rating For "The Year One"

Sony’s summer comedy The Year One, starring Michael Cera, Jack Black and Paul Rudd has just been slapped with an “R” rating. As Watchmen demonstrated this weekend, such a rating can significantly hurt a movie at the box office by shutting out most teenagers, unless they want to bring their parents.

So, it’s no surprise that Sony wants the teen-friendly film to get a PG-13. But they’re not going to have Director Harold Ramis edit it down. No, they’re going the Kevin Smith route and appealing the rating. Good luck.

To get a hint of what all of the fuss is about, here’s the trailer for the movie, set to open June 19:





