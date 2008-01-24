Sony's Stringer: "Too Soon To Panic"

What, me worry? Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer tells NY Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that people are buying way too many flat-screen TVs, video game players and movie tickets for this to be a recession. “The consumer has not bailed out,” he said, in an interview conducted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Maybe things look better when you’re breathing the mountain air. On his way to Davos, NBC U’s Jeff Zucker told NYT the U.S. is already in recession and he’s managing NBC U accordingly.

Earlier: Bob Rubin: We’re Screwed

Fed Panics, Scares Bejesus Out of Market

