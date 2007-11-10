Sony's Stringer: Forget Blu-Ray - I Want A Time Machine

Sony’s (SNE) Sir Howard Stringer is a charming and persuasive speaker, so we’re sure that if we were at the 92nd Street Y last night, this might make more sense. But based on the AP’s account of his presentation there, he appears to be waving the white flag on BluRay-HD DVD war, calling it a “stalemate”. Also, he doesn’t think that the bruising format battle is that big a deal, really. And if it is, it should be blamed on his predecessor:

…he played down the importance of the battle, saying it was mostly a matter of prestige whose format wins out in the end.”It doesn’t mean as much as all that,” Stringer said. He added that he believed there was an opportunity of uniting the two camps under one format before he became CEO, and he wishes he could travel back in time to make that happen. AP

