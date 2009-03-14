Sony's Star Developer Jumps On 'PS3 Price Cut' Bandwagon

The chorus for PS3 price cuts is growing louder and louder with each passing day.

On Tuesday Activision (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick took a jab at Sony (SNE) and said even $300 consoles are too expensive. (The PS3 goes for $400.) Then on Wednesday, Electronic Arts (ERTS) CFO Eric Brown went on and on about how Sony’s PS1 and PS2 only found traction after steep price cuts, echoing earlier EA statements the company is “not sure what’s going on with Sony.”

Now it’s Sony’s own: Alex Evans, creator of LittleBigPlanet, perhaps the most critically-acclaimed PS3 exclusive title, is calling for PS3 price cuts too.

But Alex defends his decision to work with Sony and only Sony, calling himself a big fish in Sony’s “kind of messy pod.”

Hardly a ringing endorsement.

Gamasutra: “As soon as they drop their price, ho ho ho… I shouldn’t say that, but it’s true.”

“A lot of people say, ‘You’ve missed out on X million install base if you’d gone here or here or Wii or whatever’… To be honest, yes.”

But he says the star treatment from Sony made it all worth it: “It’s the fact that Sony put us up on a pedestal, that we were bigger fish in their kind of messy pod at the time. It meant that we wouldn’t have succeeded as well without that nurturing.”

