Sony's PS3 Virtual World "Home" Plagued By Sex Fiends (Video) (SNE)

Back in October, when Sony (SNE) changed the “Terms of Use” for the PS3 to allow the company to eavesdrop on and censor its users, we applauded the move. Why? Because we know the truth about virtual worlds: Horny dweebs will always find a way to introduce sex into any 3D experience and make things insufferable for female avatars.



Sony’s virtual world “Home” has been around for only three days, and it’s already happening.



Things are already going poorly enough for the PS3, with falling sales heading into the holiday season. Given Sony already gave itself licence to police its virtual world, it best get to it.

