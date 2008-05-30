Sony's PS3 To Go From 'Life Support' To Beating Microsoft's Xbox 360

At D6, Sony CEO Howard Stringer admitted his pricey PlayStation 3 video game console was performing “mildly catastrophic” for a while… “on life support.” But he says business is booming now.



Research firm DFC Intelligence agrees, and predicts the worldwide installed base of PS3s will overtake Microsoft’s older Xbox 360 next year. At the end of March, the PS3 was about 6 million units behind the Xbox 360: 12.85 PS3s million versus 19 million Xboxes.

What’s driving the PS3’s growth? Price cuts: The PS3 has come down to a reasonable $400 in the U.S., down from $700 $600 at its launch. The built-in Blu-ray player can’t be hurting, too — now that it’s won the next-gen disc format war, it’s a solid bonus feature for the PS3.

But perhaps most important: Sony’s 8-year-old PlayStation 2 — which outsold both the PS3 and the Xbox 360 last year — is keeping gamers on Sony platforms, which makes the PS3 a natural upgrade.

That’s good news for Sony, which is looking for its games unit to finally become profitable soon.

See Also:

Sony CEO Howard Stringer: Look At Our Awesome, Expensive, Money-Losing TVs!

Sony: We’re Not Cutting Prices On The PS3 (SNE)

Sony Q4: Revenues Down, Game Business Turning Around

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.