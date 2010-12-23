Sony's Next PlayStation Portable Will Have New Controls, Be For Hardcore Gamers

Photo: AP

Sony used to rule gaming. But its latest PlayStation, though it’s done well, has been overshadowed by Microsoft‘s Xbox 360 and (especially) Nintendo‘s Wii.And its mobile efforts have always foundered. Its first PlayStation Portable was a really high-powered (and expensive) device while Nintendo’s DS had innovative dual screen controls and casual games that charmed the majority of gamers.



But Sony, not the kind of company that’s deterred by a string of failures, is going to make another go at mobile gaming. Sony’s head of gaming, Kazuo Hirai, gave the New York Times an interview where he hinted at some of the future features of the PlayStation Portable.

The main thing he hinted at was that the new device would have some sort of innovative controls, and that it would be aimed at hardcore gamers (though he left the door open for casual gamers as well).

A high-powered device aimed at serious gamers was the approach that failed the first time around, and since then social gaming has only become even bigger with iOS devices like the iPhone and (especially) iPod Touch. So we’re pretty sceptical that Sony can win with this approach. Then again, we would be even more sceptical if Sony said they would take on Apple and Nintendo in casual mobile gaming, and hardcore gamers are certainly a big and profitable market. But is this really the best use of the resources of an ambitious company like Sony?

We’ll probably have to wait and see.

