Sales For Sony's Newest PSP Stall

Sony’s PSP Go, the newest version of the PlayStation Portable, is hogging up retail shelf space.
At $250, it’s seeing lukewarm sales. 100,000 to 145,000 estimated units have sold since launching in the US in October. It’s likely Sony will only sell half a million units by the end of the year.
Nintendo’s DS lite sold 500,000 in the US in the first 10 days.
A lack of promotion can be to blame. Sony (SNE) TV ads are focusing on the PSP instead.
Photo: Joe Attardi
