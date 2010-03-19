Sony Tears Into Microsoft, Nintendo With Chuckle-Worthy New Ad From The "Future"

The console wars just got a little nastier.



Via Gizmodo, Sony (SNE) has a new ad out for its forthcoming motion-controller, the Move, and it takes a few not-so-subtle shots at its competitors. Though not in quite so many words, Sony’s message is this: the movements required of Nintendo (NTDOY) Wii users are effeminate, and the lack of buttons for Microsoft‘s (MSFT) forthcoming Project Natal is childish and stupid.

The new technologies from Microsoft and Sony will square off this holiday season. Sony faces an uphill battle convincing gamers that they need something more revolutionary than the Wii, but not quite so foreign as Natal.



