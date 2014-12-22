Sony: We Haven't Caved To The Hackers And We're Going To Release 'The Interview' Anyway

Sony Pictures ‘The Interview’ might come out after all.

Sony Entertainment’s lawyer said that the company will find a way to release “The Interview” after it decided not to premiere the film in theatres on Christmas Day.

The lawyer, David Boies, called Sony’s decision a “delay” in the movie’s release and implied that it hasn’t been shelved for good. But Boies said Sony doesn’t know how it will end up distributing the movie.

“Sony only delayed this,” Boies said. “Sony has been fighting to get this pciture distributed. It will be distributed. How it’s going to be distributed I don’t think anyone knows quite yet.”

This contradicts earlier Sony statements that made it seem like the movie would never be released, not even online or through video on demand services.

On Friday, Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton told CNN that the company didn’t “cave” to the hacker group Guardians of Peace (GOP) by cancelling “The Interview” premiere. Instead, he said Sony made the decision because the top theatre chains wouldn’t show the theatre after the GOP threatened the safety of people who go see the movie.

Before that, President Obama told reporters at a news conference that Sony made a “mistake” by caving to the GOP’s demands and not allowing “The Interview” to premiere. That echoed a sentiment from many pundits that Sony set a bad precedent proving that hackers groups can control US corporations by threatening hacks.

Also on Friday, the FBI said there’s enough evidence to link North Korea to the GOP and the hacks on Sony.

Here’s the full clip from Boies’ interview on Meet The Press:

