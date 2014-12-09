Sony's Gorgeous Limited-Edition PS4 Sold Out In Minutes -- And Now It's Fetching For Over $20,000 On EBay

A special limited edition PlayStation 4 is going for $US20,000 on eBay after selling out within minutes over the weekend.

Sony only created 12,300 units of these special PS4s, which were created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original PlayStation’s debut on Dec. 3, 1994.

The special PS4s — designed to emulate aspects of the original consoles, such as their colours, patterns and textures — similarly debuted on Dec. 3.

Sony released the anniversary-edition PS4s in Japan last Wednesday, and in the US on Saturday. Within minutes of going live on Sony’s website, customers were met with error pages saying, “We appreciate your interest, but we will have no more inventory.”

When you search through eBay, you can see some consoles selling for several thousand dollars: One console sold for $US15,100, while another sold for $US20,100. The value of these consoles will likely appreciate over time, so if you want one of these consoles for yourself, you better act fast — and bid high.

Keep in mind, these PS4s don’t offer anything different tech-wise than normal PS4s, which retail for $US499.

You can check out an unboxing video of the limited-edition PS4 below.

