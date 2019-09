Sony spared no button in the design of its Google TV remote. This is a screengrab Engadget pulled from an ABC News segment on Google TV.



We hope this complicated remote doesn’t foreshadow how complicated Google TV will be to use.

See Also: Google TV: Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Engadget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.