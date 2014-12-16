Here's Sony's Future Movie List Through 2017

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment More ‘Ghostbusters’ movies are in the works.

Since the massive Sony hack which has compromised numerous executive emails to leak online, we’ve learned about a few rumoured movie projects at Sony from a “Men in Black”/”Jump Street” crossover to another collaboration between “Zorro” and “Django Unchained.”

Among the leaked inbox of Sony Pictures cochair Amy Pascal are several drafts of future movie plans and release schedules for the studio through 2017 from the past few weeks.

As of Nov. 12, here’s an apparent list of Sony’s movies for 2016 and 2017 in addition to those already planned. The notations in brackets are our own.

Another email titled “planing the future” lists a few additional movies including a “Barbie” film, “The Craft,” “Lisa Joy,” a Bloodshot movie, something labelled “girl #2” — which may or may not refer to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series — “Sausage Party,” an animated comedy from Seth Rogen, “Pride and Prejudice Zombies,” and something called “ghost house horror movie.”

“Grown Ups 3,” a sequel to Adam Sandler’s 2013 comedy also appears on the list.

Another email dated Nov. 16 outlines production notes on 29 of Sony’s potential future movies. Included on there are mentions of a possible sequel to Angelina Jolie’s 2010 hit “Salt,” a “Jumanji” reboot, a sequel to “Hotel Transylvania,” and another “Smurfs” movie.

There was also a note about receiving the script for the “Sinister Six” Spider-Man movie possibly the week of Dec. 8.

Also mentioned is a sequel to Denzel Washington’s fall hit “The Equaliser.” According to the email, Sony was promised a script by early Dec. and is expecting director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington to return to hopefully film next summer so the film can have a fall 2016 release.

Regarding “Jump Street,” it sounds like Sony is considering 3D for “23 Jump Street” and rating the film PG-13.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.