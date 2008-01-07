Sony's DRM-Free Sales: Not At Amazon, Apple

As previously noted, Sony-BMG is stepping into DRM-free music sales. And as previously noted, it’s a tentative step. Specifically, the company isn’t selling MP3s through Apple, Amazon, or any other online store except its own. USA Today:

Sony BMG Music Entertainment on Jan. 15 becomes the last major record company to sell downloads without copy restrictions — but only to buyers who first visit a retail store.The No. 2 record company after Universal Music will sell plastic cards, called Platinum MusicPass, for individual albums for a suggested price of $12.99. Buyers enter a code from the card at new Sony BMG (SNE) site MusicPass.com to download that card’s album.



