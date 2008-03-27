Sony's Dancing Rolly: Coming Soon!

Good news: After missing our chance to impulse purchase a Sony Rolly — a singing, dancing MP3 player — when we were in Tokyo last winter, we’ll soon get another chance here!



Over the weekend, the FCC gave its thumbs up to Sony’s gadget. That means it’s ready to hit store shelves as soon as Sony can get it there.

Will it chip into Apple’s (AAPL) iPod or iPhone sales? Probably not much: The Japanese version we looked at had only 1 gig of memory and was selling for around $400. And it doesn’t fit in your pocket. (The U.S. version will have 2 gigs of storage; no word on price.)

But, as you’ll see in the video below, it’s a neat little toy and could work well as a quirky alarm clock — or an expensive conversation starter.



