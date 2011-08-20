HP Blew It With The TouchPad, But Sony Has Had Some Far More Epic Flops

Sony has given us some of our favourite gadgets like the Walkman and Playstation, but they’ve also launched some massive flops.



We’ll run you through the biggest flops from the eVilla to the MiniDisc, as well as the products that hit it big overseas but never caught on in America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.