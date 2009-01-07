Sony's Bassackwards PS3 Plan: 'Start Making Money' (SNE)

Sony (SNE) has been going through a rough patch: Sales of the PS3 are down, Bravia HDTV sales are down, and it barely sounds like CEO SIr Howard Stringer is really in control of the company.



So what’s the recovery plan? Sony Computer Entertainment Europe President David Reeves has an answer: Make money.

From Sony’s official Playstation site:

The most important thing for us as a company in the very short term is for us to start making money. This is a pledge that was made last March and is something that we are still very much on target to achieve. Once we have achieved this, I think it will be a very exciting time for PlayStation.

Let’s hope David doesn’t mean getting the PS3 build price (about $450 and falling) below the PS3 retail price ($400), because that will take a while. For Sony to “start making money” on the PS3 over the long term, meanwhile, it needs to keep the PS3 from ending up an abandoned format–something the expensive game console is well on its way to becoming if the company doesn’t quickly cut its price. And that, unfortunately, will likely lead to more losses over the near term.

