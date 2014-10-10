Sony Has A New Android Phone Coming To Verizon This Month: The Xperia Z3V

Sony just announced that it will be releasing a new smartphone exclusively for Verizon on Oct. 23. The phone, called the Xperia Z3V, will cost $US199 on a two-year contract.

It will be available in both black and white colour options, and comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen. That’s about the same size as the new Moto X.

The Z3V, like Sony’s Xperia Z3, will feature a 20.7-megapixel camera, too. It runs on the same processor as the Sony Xperia Z3 and comes with 3GB of memory.

Like many Sony Xperia products, the Xperia Z3V is also waterproof.

Sony is really emphasising the phone’s ability to stream games from the PlayStation 4 to the Xperia Z3V. With its Remote Play feature, you can stream games directly from the console to other devices. Previously, this feature would only work with the PlayStation Vita and Sony televisions. But starting in November, all Xperia phones, including the Z3Vm, will support Remote Play as well.

