Sony Has A Gorgeous New Android Phone Coming Soon To T-Mobile

Sony The Sony Xperia Z3

Sony just took the wraps off its new flagship smartphone, the Xperia Z3, which looks like it will feature a gorgeous aluminium design.

The Xperia Z3 will be available through T-Mobile this fall, although Sony hasn’t disclosed pricing just yet.

Like Sony’s other Xperia flagships, the Z3 is dustproof and waterproof.

It comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p display, but Sony will also be releasing a smaller lower-end version called the Z3 Compact with a 4.6-inch 720p screen.

Sony is really talking up the Xperia Z3’s battery life and camera. The phone is said to last for up to two full days between charges, as the company concluded after running battery tests between July and September. It’s unclear exactly how well this claim holds up in everyday use, however.

Sony also claims the Xperia Z3’s 20.7-megapixel camera can capture clear images in low light conditions. The company also builds a few of its own photography focused apps into the mix, including Face In, which lets you use both the front and rear cameras at the same time similar to Samsung’s Dual Shot.

While some of these can be considered gimmicky, Sony’s multi-shot camera app is slightly more useful — if you have more than one Xperia device. The app allows you to shoot video from multiple angles with up to three Xperia devices at the same time.

The Z3 also supports PS4 Remote Play, which means you can use your Xperia phone as a remote screen for your PlayStation 4.

Sony’s Xperia phones usually have an elegant, premium feel, but they haven’t really caught on in the US because they typically launch in other markets first. This could change, however, since the Xperia Z3 will be coming to T-Mobile on launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.