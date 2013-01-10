You Can Dunk Sony's Latest Smartphone In Water And It Still Works

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Sony unveiled its latest smartphone, the Xperia Z, at CES 2013.We got to spend some time with the the 5-inch Android-powered phone and came away very impressed.
The Xperia Z is packed with the latest technology, putting it in line with some of the best smartphones available right now.
Key features include a full HD Reality Display with the same technology as Sony’s television line; a 13-megapixel camera; a dust- and water-resistant chassis; an antiscratch coating; and a quad-core processor.
The Xperia Z's special coating also makes it water- and dust-resistant. While it isn't 100% waterproof, it can be submerged and still function.
In terms of thickness, the Xperia Z is on par with the iPhone 5. Apple's latest is just 0.3 millimeters slimmer—not a noticeable difference.
Here's another view of both the iPhone and Xperia Z. (The iPhone's case makes it not a totally fair comparison.)
The 1080p screen was brilliant. It uses a mobile version of Sony's Bravia Engine 2, a graphics engine similar to the one found in Sony's TVs.
The 13-megapixel camera was awesome. It took great photos and had an excellent stabilizer to prevent shaky pictures and video.
Another of our favourite features was Sony's Battery Stamina Mode that can improve the standby time by four times. Stamina mode automatically shuts down battery-draining apps whenever the screen is off and starting them up again when the screen is back on.
