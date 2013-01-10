You Can Dunk Sony's Latest Smartphone In Water And It Still Works

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Sony unveiled its latest smartphone, the Xperia Z, at CES 2013.We got to spend some time with the the 5-inch Android-powered phone and came away very impressed.



The Xperia Z is packed with the latest technology, putting it in line with some of the best smartphones available right now.

Key features include a full HD Reality Display with the same technology as Sony’s television line; a 13-megapixel camera; a dust- and water-resistant chassis; an antiscratch coating; and a quad-core processor.

