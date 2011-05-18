Sony's PlayStation Phone Is Coming To Verizon Next Week With 7 Free Games

Photo: Sony
Verizon has finalised plans to sell Sony’s Xperia play Android phone. The launch is May 26.The Xperia, first called the “PlayStation Phone” has been out for a while overseas, but has been delayed in the U.S. until now.
The phone runs Android 2.3 Gingerbread and comes preloaded with seven games: Madden NFL 11, Bruce Lee Dragon Warrior, Asphalt 6: Adrenaline, The Sims 3, Star Battalion, Crash Bandicoot, and Tetris
More games will be available via Sony’s V-Cast app store.
The Xperia Play will cost $199.99 with a two-year contract.
Don’t Miss: The Best Android Phones Available This Month
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.