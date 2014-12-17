Sony Wouldn't Mind If Theatres Didn't Show 'The Interview'

Sony Pictures execs are reportedly telling theatres the company “wouldn’t object” if they didn’t show “The Interview,” the movie that the hackers who attacked Sony are apparently angry about.



Sony hasn’t decided on whether or not to pull or postpone the movie yet.

The studio is reeling from threats of terrorism that were posted online on Tuesday by the same people who claimed to have hacked Sony.

“We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places ‘The Interview’ be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to,” read a note reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“Remember the 11th of September 2001.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.