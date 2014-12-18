Sony Won't Be Releasing 'The Interview' Anywhere Anytime Soon

Sony Pictures has told Deadline it has “no further” release plans for “The Interview.” That means no plans for a DVD release, video on demand release, or anything else.

Sony had already decided to scrap the movie’s December 25 release in theatres, prompting some to suggest they should release it online.

On Tuesday the studio deferred to movie theatres over whether to show the movie because of threats of terrorism made by the same people claiming to have hacked Sony.



