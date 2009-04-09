Coming Soon To A theatre Near You: Barack Obama

Sony Pictures and HBO will release Edward Norton’s Barack Obama documentary, By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, which follows the president from the announcement of his candidacy in Springfield, Illinois through his historic inauguration.



Sony acquired all international media rights (except those covering U.K. TV) and domestic home entertainment rights to the documentary. In the U.S. the film will be distributed in theatres via HBO Documentary Films.

The film is being characterised as “an all-access pass to campaign life on the road to the White House.”

Sony Pictures Television will handle overseas TV sales (excluding the U.K.) and mobile and new media rights.

Interesting, but predictable side note, endeavour, Rahm Emanuel’s brother Ari’s talent agency, represented the filmmakers in the deal.

