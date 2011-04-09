Sony: Wii Quickly Becoming Irrelevant

By James Brightman

Wii has certainly slowed down of late, and Nintendo is putting more focus on its newly launched 3DS handheld. SCEA boss Jack Tretton has taken the opportunity to issue some of the more fiery comments we’ve seen in quite some time.

He basically said the Wii is fading away and that Nintendo’s portables are simply “babysitting tools.”

On the Wii, he told CNN, “They’re starting to run out of steam now in terms of continuing to be relevant in 2011 and beyond. I mean, you’ve gotta be kidding me. Why would I buy a gaming system without a hard drive in it? How does this thing scale? Motion gaming is cute, but if I can only wave my arms six inches, how does this really feel like I’m doing true accurate motion gaming?”

As for the 3DS and Nintendo’s history with DS in general, Tretton wasn’t any kinder. “Our view of the ‘Game Boy experience’ is that it’s a great babysitting tool, something young kids do on aeroplanes, but no self-respecting 20-something is going to be sitting on an aeroplane with one of those,” he remarked. “He’s too old for that.”

