Sony: What Recession? No Price Cuts For PS3 (SNE)

Standard behaviour in the face of a recession/depression is to assume your customers will be belt-tightening, price your product accordingly. Not Sony.



The company told Edge Magazine that it’s keeping the price where it’s at — $400 for the 80GB model, a price that was set after the company’s last cut, which was announced in July. But since then, the game has changed – Microsoft cut the price of the Xbox 360 so that the base model (with no built-in hard drive) is $200, and initial sales estimates suggest that the 360 beat PS3 in September.

Sony will argue, as always, that it’s worth paying more for the PS3 because it is also a Blu-ray player, and has other sexy features. But seems to us that those features should be what helps the machine sell when its priced comparably to its competitiors. And besides, isn’t Sony’s overally strategy predicated on getting as many Blu-ray players into people’s homes as possible?

Meanwhile the supposedly recession-proof video game business in general has already seen a slowdown, and there don’t appear to be blockbuster games to drive sales like there were last year. Could be a tough time to sell premium-priced home entertainment.

See Also:

video game Industry Growth Spurt Finally Slowing?

Microsoft Slashing Xbox 360 Prices, Sales To Soar?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.