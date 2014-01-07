Sony Unveils A Wearable Device That Will Log Your Whole Life, Not Just Your Physical Activity

Sony wants to break out a type of wearable tech that does more than just log your physical activity.

At its CES press conference this evening, Sony presented a data tracking device it calls the “Core” which pairs with its “LifeLog” app to help you track your life in more than a dozen different ways.

The idea is that the Core, a small, waterproof dongle less than a pinkie long, can be inserted into and worn in a variety of ways, like as wristband or clip. You then connect it with the LifeLog Android app, which lets you track and playback aspects of your life in a fun, colourful, and animated way.

For example, you can track your social life, entertainment activities, sleep patterns, what pictures you took when and where, different major life moments, the weather each day and in the future, and — of course — your physical activity levels. The goal is that, through the Core and the app, you will log your day, everyday, and then the duo will give you inspiration and recommendations.

“It’s not just about motion, but emotion,” a Sony Executive said.

Although we didn’t get any specifics about pricing or exact release dates, Sony said that its Smartband would be available this spring.

Check out Sony’s demo vid:

