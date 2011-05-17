Sony: 'We Owe A Great Deal' to Our PSN Partners

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network has returned, although not yet in full capacity. Last week, we exclusively brought you Sony’s communication to partners, and now we’ve managed to secure the next letter sent by Rob Dyer, SVP of Publisher Relations, to publishers. Our reliable source received this letter first thing this morning.

Like the last letter, the message is quite similar to what Sony’s been telling its own customers, with the exception that in this letter Sony does state that it “owes a great deal” to its partners on PSN. That said, the letter still makes no mention of how or if Sony will compensate the publishers and developers who have stated that they’re losing money. And after all, the PlayStation Store is still down, even though the rest of PSN is online now.

We have a feeling that Sony is discussing the situation with developers behind the scenes and has decided not to outline such plans in a more general letter to partners. We’re posting the full letter below for your perusal.

Dear Partner:

I am pleased to report that we have begun the phased restoration of services on the PlayStation Network and Qriocity. In North America and most other regions of the world, customers now have full access to:

Online game-play across PS3 and PSP Downloaded movies from PlayStation Network Video Delivery Service on PS3, PSP and MediaGo Unexpired movie rentals through Video on Demand powered by Qriocity PlayStation Home Chat Functionality

We are working to resume the remainder of our services, including PlayStation Store and purchasing features for Qriocity, as soon as possible.

Also please note that, as one of our new security upgrades, PS3 users will be required to change their PSN and Qriocity account passwords upon login. The new password can only be changed on the PS3 that initiated original account activation, or through validated email confirmation.

As you know, since the cyber-attack against Sony networks that was first detected in late April, we have made extensive upgrades to our data security systems. In addition, we are offering all customers an opportunity to enroll for free in identity theft protection programs, such as cyber-monitoring and insurance, in North America and other countries where such programs exist.

To show our sincere gratitude for our customers’ patience and loyalty, we are offering them a “welcome back” package of game and media content and services. The details of this program will be formally announced shortly, with information also available on PlayStation regional websites for North America and other territories. We’re confident the welcome back package will help customers get back to using the PlayStation Network and Qriocity services they have missed over the last few weeks.

Most importantly, we would like to say: Thank You. We know we owe a great deal to valued partners like you for your patience and support during this difficult time. With your continued partnership, PSN will move forward stronger, smarter and better than ever. I encourage you contact me if you have any additional questions.

Very truly yours,

Rob Dyer

SVP, Publisher Relations

