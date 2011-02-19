Sony: We Have "Industry's Strongest Content Lineup"

By James Brightman



Following the NPD data report for January, Sony has issued its statement, but the company did not provide hardware numbers (perhaps because they were beaten by Microsoft). [Update: PS3 came in third with 267K sold.] Instead, the company decided to focus on its software momentum, noting that PS3 software sales were up 25% in January.

“January’s NPD numbers, reflecting a 25% increase in PS3 software sales, demonstrate continued momentum for the PlayStation ecosystem. As the only system with both stereoscopic 3D and precision motion controlled gaming, PlayStation is delivering a new era of immersive entertainment fuelled by the industry’s strongest content lineup. Next week, with the arrival of one of the most anticipated titles of the year, Killzone 3, consumers’ expectations for exhilarating 3D graphics and fast-paced PlayStation Move action will be further elevated in living rooms around the world,” said Patrick Seybold, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications at SCEA.

Analysts have been talking about 2011 as the “year of the PS3” thanks in part to Sony’s impressive first-party lineup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.