Sony Is Bringing Back The Walkman -- And It's Going To Cost Over $1,100

You read that correctly. Sony is coming out with a Walkman (you remember those, right?) and it’s going to cost over $US1,100 dollars.

The product, called the Walkman ZX2, was announced at the CES conference in Las Vegas this week.

Sony is pushing the Walkman as “the fruit of continuous refinement in high audio quality technologies.”

Though it can access apps through Google Play, the device is not meant to compete with your smartphone.

You might be thinking this is crazy, but the device has already won people over.

The Verge’s Ross Miller reports he got to play around with the ZX2, and he’s a fan.

Miller writes:

I love the new ZX2. I love the texture of its matte black casing. I love the playback buttons carved into its curved side — in the little time I’ve had to hold the device, my fingers curled right onto the play, pause, and rewind. It’s heavier than you’d initially expect, in a good way. It’s solid. The distinctive gold-toned headphone jack juts wider than the frame and adjacent to the microSD slot (if you need more than the 128GB of built-in storage).

Check out the Walkman ZX2 in this video from The Verge:

