11 Obsolete Products That Are Still Manufactured Today

Sony announced yesterday that its iconic Walkman player will no longer be manufactured. 31 years ago, the Walkman revolutionised the portability of music.
But what we found surprising was the fact that the Walkman was still around at all.
Remember using your pencil to wind the curls of magnetic tape back into the cassette? For $9.88 you can get a 10-pack of blank tapes at Walmart. Sony's high fidelity normal bias cassette will give 60 minutes of record time. Take that iPod Shuffle!
The days of library card catalogues are long gone, yet library supply stores are still selling these cards at $31.64 for 1,000 cards. You can get a discount if you buy in bulk.
Before Wikipedia, there were encyclopedias and if you were really privileged, you might have had a set at home to do your homework. You can still buy the 2003 edition of World Book on Amazon. 'Even in the age of the internet, a good set of encyclopedias on a bookshelf adds dignity, depth and quality to a home library,' writes a customer in a review.
Kick up your computer a notch with a floppy disk drive. Floppy disks are easy to find even in the era of CDs and portable hard drives. With 1.44 MB on each disk, you can't go wrong with a 10pk from Best Buy for $5.99.
It's hard to say what's more surprising: The fact that people still fax papers or that most business have a fax machine in their office? Fax machines are readily available in office supply stores. Fax machines are more high-tech than ever now and many can remember up to 30 pages of frequently sent faxes.
Laser discs are the records of today. There are dozens of websites that still sell used and brand new laser disc movies and music. We've come a long way since then. Just check out the size difference between the dvd and the laser disc.
Every year, the print edition yellow pages still show up at the door of our homes and apartment buildings. How many people still scour the pages to find the pizza delivery number?
When you can't tune into your favourite radio station online, a portable radio might be handy. Pop in a few batteries and you're all set to go. Just make sure your station hasn't moved to satellite radio.
Typewriters are still integral part of many businesses. There is nothing quite like the click clack sound of a typewriter and perhaps that's why they are still sold in most office supply stores.
This might be one of the last phone booths in existence. These rare finds are still around and what's even more surprising is that many are in working order and people still use them. Does anyone have 25 cents I can borrow?
