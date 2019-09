This is Sony’s F800 series Walkman.

Photo: Sony

Sony announced two new Walkman players today that will go on sale in August. The first player is the Android-powered Walkman F800 series, will start at $269.99. The second is a budget model called the E470 and will start at $79.99.



