Sony's New MacBook Air-Wannabe is 'Extremely Thin And Light'

Sony introduced its new line of Ultrabooks, the Sony VAIO Pro, in 11- and 13-inch variants, and the reviews are coming in.
The VAIO Pro offers a high resolution, 1080p display in both models, along with a touchscreen and better specs than the MacBook Air. It’s also insanely light. We took a look at The Verge’s hands-on review, and have compiled a list of what works well for Sony’s new high-end laptops, and what doesn’t.
Pros:
- High definition, 1920×1080 pixel display in both models.
- New Haswell processors.
- 11-inch VAIO Pro starts with a 1.6GHz Core i5-4200U processor and 4GB of RAM, 13-inch VAIO Pro begins at 1.8GHz Core i7-4500U and 4GB of RAM.
- Thin (0.68 inches, same as MacBook Air).
- Weight (1.92 lbs for the 11-inch, 2.34 lbs for the 13-inch, lighter than their MacBook Air counterparts).
- Touchscreen is responsive and has great viewing angles.
- Haswell processors marginally improve graphics, greatly improve battery life.
Cons:
- Thin at the cost of feeling a bit flimsy, with some severe edges.
- Keyboard on the 11-inch VAIO Pro has cramped keys, few function buttons, flexes and bends when typing.
- Backlight on the silver version bleeds through edges and keys.
- High resolution display on 11-inch Pro makes Windows 8 and websites appear too tiny.
- Speakers could have more gusto and clarity.
- Might want to spring for more RAM to help multitasking on the Pro’s 1080p screen run smoother.
- Wi-Fi can be frustrating to connect to on the first try, difficult to maintain a strong connection.
- Trackpad solid, but border gestures can be finicky.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.