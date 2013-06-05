Sony's New MacBook Air-Wannabe is 'Extremely Thin And Light'

Steven Tweedie
Sony VAIO Pro 13Sony VAIO Pro 13

Sony introduced its new line of Ultrabooks, the Sony VAIO Pro, in 11- and 13-inch variants, and the reviews are coming in.

The VAIO Pro offers a high resolution, 1080p display in both models, along with a touchscreen and better specs than the MacBook Air. It’s also insanely light. We took a look at The Verge’s hands-on review, and have compiled a list of what works well for Sony’s new high-end laptops, and what doesn’t.

Pros:

  • High definition, 1920×1080 pixel display in both models.
  • New Haswell processors.
  • 11-inch VAIO Pro starts with a 1.6GHz Core i5-4200U processor and 4GB of RAM, 13-inch VAIO Pro begins at 1.8GHz Core i7-4500U and 4GB of RAM.
  • Thin (0.68 inches, same as MacBook Air).
  • Weight (1.92 lbs for the 11-inch, 2.34 lbs for the 13-inch, lighter than their MacBook Air counterparts).
  • Touchscreen is responsive and has great viewing angles.
  • Haswell processors marginally improve graphics, greatly improve battery life.

Cons: 

  • Thin at the cost of feeling a bit flimsy, with some severe edges.
  • Keyboard on the 11-inch VAIO Pro has cramped keys, few function buttons, flexes and bends when typing.
  • Backlight on the silver version bleeds through edges and keys.
  • High resolution display on 11-inch Pro makes Windows 8 and websites appear too tiny.
  • Speakers could have more gusto and clarity.
  • Might want to spring for more RAM to help multitasking on the Pro’s 1080p screen run smoother.
  • Wi-Fi can be frustrating to connect to on the first try, difficult to maintain a strong connection.
  • Trackpad solid, but border gestures can be finicky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.