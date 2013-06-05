Sony's New MacBook Air-Wannabe is 'Extremely Thin And Light'

Sony VAIO Pro 13

Sony introduced its new line of Ultrabooks, the Sony VAIO Pro, in 11- and 13-inch variants, and the reviews are coming in.



The VAIO Pro offers a high resolution, 1080p display in both models, along with a touchscreen and better specs than the MacBook Air. It’s also insanely light. We took a look at The Verge’s hands-on review, and have compiled a list of what works well for Sony’s new high-end laptops, and what doesn’t.

Pros:

High definition, 1920×1080 pixel display in both models.

New Haswell processors.

11-inch VAIO Pro starts with a 1.6GHz Core i5-4200U processor and 4GB of RAM, 13-inch VAIO Pro begins at 1.8GHz Core i7-4500U and 4GB of RAM.

Thin (0.68 inches, same as MacBook Air).

Weight (1.92 lbs for the 11-inch, 2.34 lbs for the 13-inch, lighter than their MacBook Air counterparts).

Touchscreen is responsive and has great viewing angles.

Haswell processors marginally improve graphics, greatly improve battery life.

Cons:

Thin at the cost of feeling a bit flimsy, with some severe edges.

Keyboard on the 11-inch VAIO Pro has cramped keys, few function buttons, flexes and bends when typing.

Backlight on the silver version bleeds through edges and keys.

High resolution display on 11-inch Pro makes Windows 8 and websites appear too tiny.

Speakers could have more gusto and clarity.

Might want to spring for more RAM to help multitasking on the Pro’s 1080p screen run smoother.

Wi-Fi can be frustrating to connect to on the first try, difficult to maintain a strong connection.

Trackpad solid, but border gestures can be finicky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.