Kenji Hall / Business Week: Sony Unveils Its Answer to Apple’s iTunes — The tech giant will launch an online store selling music, movies, books, and other downloadable applications for mobile products — Sony (SNE) is taking a page from Apple’s playbook (AAPL)….



Continue reading »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.