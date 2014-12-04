Sony Just Unveiled A Gorgeous Limited-Edition PS4 To Celebrate 20 Years Of PlayStation

The original Sony PlayStation was introduced in Japan on Dec. 3, 1994. This is what it looked like.

Exactly two decades later, Sony on Wednesday unveiled a limited edition of its current gaming console, the PlayStation 4, which has been designed to emulate aspects and facets of the original hardware.

The console is indeed limited edition: There are only 12,300 units of this special PS4 produced, and they’re all individually numbered on the lower right hand side of the console.

Everything that comes with this PS4 — including the DualShock 4 controller, the stand, camera, and the console itself — has been given the special grey hue of the original PlayStation, and Sony has even added some interesting textures to the controller’s touch pad and the lower half of the console’s shell: You can see tiny marks that correlate with the various buttons on the classic controller, as well as 2’s and 0’s to signify the 20th anniversary.

Sony will release this limited edition PS4 on Wednesday evening in Japan — it will reportedly cost 49,800 yen, or $US418. US customers will be able to purchase the anniversary console for $US499 via the company’s online store on Dec. 6, or they can visit The PlayStation Experience in Las Vegas this weekend to try to pick one up.

You can watch Sony’s unboxing video of the limited edition PS4 right here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

