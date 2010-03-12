Sony Tries To Chase The Kindle, Adds 23 Newspapers To Reader Store

Sony is stuffing its Reader Store with almost two dozen new newspaper and magazine subscriptions.



The store, which mostly offered book titles, now offers 23 daily titles, including:

The Wall Street Journal ($14.99 per month)

Financial Times ($14.99 per month)

MarketWatch Today ($10.99 per month)

New York Post ($9.99 per month)

The New York Times ($13.99 per month)

All Things Digital ($1.99 per month)

In its pursuit of knocking down Amazon’s Kindle and cashing after Apple’s iPad, Sony is hoping to offer more digital reading options. In the coming weeks, they plan to roll out WSJ PLUS, “a complementary bulletin delivery after the close of the markets, giving a comprehensive summary of the day’s world and business events,” for $19.99 per month.

All that new content is supposed to help sell Sony’s Daily Edition model, a decent e-reader with its 7-inch touchscreen and stylus capabilities. But no matter how much new content it puts in its stores, it will likely remain behind even Barnes & Noble’s Nook in sales numbers.

But that won’t stop them from adding new content. Here’s more titles available:

Chicago Tribune

Foreign Affairs

International Herald Tribune

Los Angeles Times

National Review

PC Magazine

Reason

San Jose Mercury News

The Baltimore Sun

The Boston Globe

The Columbus Dispatch

The Dallas Morning News

The Denver Post

The Nation

The New York Observer

The Salt Lake Tribune

The Washington Times

