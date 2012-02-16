Update: Sony Apologizes For iTunes Pricing 'Mistake' Increase Following Whitney Houston's Death

UPDATE: Sony released a statement today claiming the price hike of two Whitney Houston albums on iTunes immediately after the singer’s death was unintentional.”Whitney Houston product was mistakenly mispriced on the U.K. iTunes store on Sunday…When discovered, the mistake was immediately corrected. We apologise for any offence caused.”



Do you believe them?

—

U.K. fans were angered if they tried to purchase Whitney Houston’s The Ultimate Collection via iTunes soon after her death. The music distributor raised the prices significantly within a half hour of her passing Saturday, according to Digital Spy.

Spy first reported a three pound increase in Houston’s UK-single disc The Ultimate Collection (similar to Houston’s US The Greatest Hits).

Although many are pointing the finger at Apple for exploiting Houston’s death, The Guardian reported Sony Music is responsible for the price hike.

But as of Sunday, the album returned to its original price. Currently, The Greatest Hits is the second biggest-selling album behind Adele’s Grammy winning 21.

As of today, here are Houston’s three most expensive albums we found on iTunes:

Whitney Houston – iTunes essential ($18.45)

Whitney – The Greatest Hits ($14.99)

Whitney Houston – The Deluxe Anniversary Edition ($14.99)

