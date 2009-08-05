Sony To Unveil Mini, Touch-Screen E-Readers, Cut E-Book Prices

Sony (SNE) continues to fight Kindle maker Amazon (AMZN) in the nascent e-book reader market.



Sony will unveil two new e-readers tomorrow, priced at $200 and $300, the WSJ reports. It will also cut e-book prices to $9.99, matching Amazon’s pricing for best-selling books.

The cheaper e-reader will be smaller — with a 5-inch screen — and called the “Pocket Edition,” the WSJ reports. The more expensive reader will include a 6-inch touch screen, a feature Amazon’s Kindle does not offer. Both are black-and-white “e-ink” displays.

Sony still does not offer an e-reader with wireless capabilities, the WSJ notes. And it seems it’s letting Amazon take the big-screen corner of the tiny market so far, with no rival to the Amazon’s newest, 9.7-inch Kindle DX e-reader.

Photo: Teleread

