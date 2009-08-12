Sony To Unveil E-Reader With Wireless In 2 Weeks?

Sony’s (SNE) e-reader group has has invited reporters to an event in New York on August 25. Could this be to finally unveil a Sony Reader with built-in wireless support?

“We’ll be releasing further information on a wireless device later this summer,” the company told us last week when they announced two new readers without wireless.

“Wireless is a great feature and it’s something that has really appealed to the early adopters of eReaders. However, while we will soon provide a wireless option, it’s not something we’re ready to talk about today,” they said at the time.

Well, two weeks from now is certainly “later this summer,” so it’s a possibility.

Perhaps we’ll also hear more about Sony’s e-book platform plans, including — perhaps — software for wireless phones, like Apple’s iPhone. As Sony’s rivals — Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc. — all have iPhone apps, it makes sense that Sony would want to keep feature sets equal.

