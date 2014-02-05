Sony To Sell Vaio PC Division For $US490 Million

Sony is in talks with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners to sell its loss-making Vaio personal computer division, according to reports

A new company would be set up by Japan Industrial Partners to take over the Vaio brand’s operations in Japan, Reuters claimed. Financial details and stake holdings in the new entity were still under discussion.

Sony is also considering a withdrawal from overseas PC markets among its options, a source told Reuters.

The Nikkei business daily reported that the Vaio PC unit would be sold for up to 50bn yen (£301m) and that Sony would retain only a small stake in the new company.

