Sony To Bundle Old Games In With PS3, Still No Price Cuts

Representatives from Sony (SNE) insist, until they’re blue in the face, no price cuts are coming to the PS3. But we ignore that — of course Sony will always say no price cuts are coming, because no one will buy a PS3 now if they hint “we’re dropping the price by 100 bucks next month.”



But here’s a fresh sign price cuts really aren’t coming anytime soon: Joystiq reports there’s a new PS3 bundle in the works, with Sony throwing in two well-regarded but outdated games (racer Motorstom and shooter Resistance) in with the 80GB PS3 for an unchanged price of $399.

The bundle is coming, to Target at least, March 29. We suppose throwing in a few old games with the PS3 makes the console marginally more attractive, but it’s hardly the price cuts everyone is calling for.

