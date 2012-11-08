The Guy Leading Sony's Charge Against Apple And Spotify Is Out

Photo: Bloomberg West

Sony executive Tim Schaaff, hired away from Apple in 2005 to help the Japanese electronics giant regain its footing in digital media, is retiring at the end of the year, the company announced.We first heard he was out via a report from AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka.



Andrew House, an executive who runs Sony Computer Entertainment, the company’s video-game division, will take over his duties.

When Schaaff joined Sony, Businessweek called him the company’s “renaissance geek.” In 2010, he became president of Sony Network Entertainment, a unit which includes online music, video, and gaming services.

Based in San Jose, Calif., Schaaff oversaw the launch of Music Unlimited, a Spotify-like music subscription service, and also led the company’s network entertainment unit through an unfortunate incident where the PlayStation Network got hacked, exposing users’ personal information.

Here’s an interview Business Insider did with Schaaff in 2011.

