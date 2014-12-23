Sony Threatens To Sue Twitter For Spreading Hacked Emails

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Lawyer David Boies, who Sony has retained in the wake of the hack attack.

Sony has already threatened news outletsfor reporting on information made public by hackers, and the company is now going after Twitter, too.

Sony might sue Twitter because of people tweeting screenshots of the leaked info, according to emails obtained by Motherboard. Sony’s lawyer, David Boies, sent a letter to Twitter’s general counsel saying it would hold Twitter responsible for any damages that come from disseminating “stolen information” from the hack.

The movie studio was hacked earlier in December by a group calling itself the “Guardians of Peace.” The attackers, who the FBI now believes originated in North Korea, released a bunch of private emails and other information, and demanded Sony cancel the release of “The Interview,” a comedy about the assassination of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Sony now seems to be worried about people like Val Broeksmit, a musician who has been tweeting out screenshots of hacked Sony emails.

Broeksmit has reportedly been contacted by lawyers at Sony Pictures, who have demanded he destroy the data he’s been tweeting out as well as the tweets themselves.

The musician doesn’t think he’s going to do that, though.

“I’m not with a newspaper and I think I can get away with it,” he told Vice. “It’s important — the reason is it’s so new and different from anything we’ve seen before.”

Since the US government blamed North Korea for the ahck, President Obama has said the cyber attack was not an “act of war.”

The White House, however, is considering putting North Korea back on the state sponsors of terror list.

There seem to be relatively few ways the US can hit back at North Korea, a country with no economic or diplomatic ties to the states.

We’ve reached out to David Boies and Sony Pictures and will update this post if we hear back.

