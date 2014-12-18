Sony Could Lose $100 Million By Pulling 'The Interview'

Sony announced Wednesday that it’s cancelling the December 25 premiere of “The Interview” following threats from a hacker group that calls itself Guardians Of Peace.

It’s unclear whether or not Sony will push the premiere, release the movie online, or scrap it altogether.

If Sony chooses to nuke the movie, it could lose about $US100 million, according to calculations by The Wrap. That includes production costs, marketing costs, and penalties Sony would have to pay for cancelling the movie.

