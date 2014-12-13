This Is What It Was Like To Be At Sony's 'The Interview' Premiere Last Night In LA

Aly Weisman
The interview movie premiereAFP/Getty ImagesSony beefed up security for Thursday night’s world premiere of ‘The Interview’ in LA.

“The Interview” —  the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy about killing Kim Jong Un at the center of the Sony hacking scandal —  had it’s world premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Leading up to the premiere, a series of scary cyber attacks hit the studio, releasing everything from employees’ Social Security Numbers to execs’ entire email inboxes.

So it was no surprise when Sony announced that the premiere would be low key, with just a red carpet for photo-ops but no interviews.

Seth rogen james francoKevin Winter/Getty Images

LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman was at the highly-anticipated premiere at the Ace Hotel and documented the experience via Twitter:

 

Despite more Sony leaks late Thursday of employees’ medical records, Kaufman tells us that at the premiere, “no one seemed scared at all.”

The Interview” centres around  two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Pyongyang government denounced the film as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Sony co-chairman, Amy Pascal, worked with Rogen to make the film’s ending —  which saw Kim Jong-un’s head exploding —  “less gory” and less controversial.

Judging by Franco’s Instagram photo from the movie’s premiere party, the film’s stars aren’t too worried.

 on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.