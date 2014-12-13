This Is What It Was Like To Be At Sony's 'The Interview' Premiere Last Night In LA

AFP/Getty Images Sony beefed up security for Thursday night’s world premiere of ‘The Interview’ in LA.

“The Interview” — the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy about killing Kim Jong Un at the center of the Sony hacking scandal — had it’s world premiere last night in Los Angeles.

Leading up to the premiere, a series of scary cyber attacks hit the studio, releasing everything from employees’ Social Security Numbers to execs’ entire email inboxes.

So it was no surprise when Sony announced that the premiere would be low key, with just a red carpet for photo-ops but no interviews.

LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman was at the highly-anticipated premiere at the Ace Hotel and documented the experience via Twitter:

Just got 2 #TheInterview preem. There’s a 15ft long red carpet for photos. Rogen posed for 3 mins. I tried to take a pic & guard stopped me

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

Rogen and Goldberg are not mingling at #TheInterview pre-reception. They’re upstairs on a different floor & briefly surveted crowd on balc

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

Here’s Franco surveying the crowd from the balcony at #TheInterview premiere. pic.twitter.com/0Lsyeaug31

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

If Rogen is nervous, he’s doing a good job of hiding it. He’s high-fiving guests, drinking and fielding congrats from people. #TheInterview

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

Amy Pascal walked carpet quickly, waved to some friends before heading to cordoned-off area upstairs. #TheInterview pic.twitter.com/HktotLNhA7

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

Here are Rogen and Goldberg introducing the movie.#TheInterviewMovie pic.twitter.com/aZ5QkxBWMe

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

“We just want to thank Amy Pascal for having the balls to make this,” Rogen says. #TheInterview about to start as Zac Efron sneaks in.

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 12, 2014

Despite more Sony leaks late Thursday of employees’ medical records, Kaufman tells us that at the premiere, “no one seemed scared at all.”

“The Interview” centres around two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The Pyongyang government denounced the film as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Sony co-chairman, Amy Pascal, worked with Rogen to make the film’s ending — which saw Kim Jong-un’s head exploding — “less gory” and less controversial.

Judging by Franco’s Instagram photo from the movie’s premiere party, the film’s stars aren’t too worried.

