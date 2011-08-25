You Can Watch The Godfather For Free On YouTube Right Now*

The Godfather is now available on YouTube.



Not a 10-minute clup; the whole freaking movie.

Movie studios have been testing movies on YouTube like this for a while now, but it hasn’t really had much of an impact for YouTube or the studios. (So far the clip, uploaded on August 23 by SonyPicturesUK, has 310 views.)

The viewing experience is virtually ad free, and you can embed it on any site.

Our favourite part is the description: “The ageing patriarch of an organised crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.” You know, just in case you were unfamiliar with the flick.

Here’s the full movie in case you have two hours, 57 minutes, and nine seconds to spare.

* That was fun while it lasted. As of 5 p.m. EST: “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

Via: The Next Web

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.