Sony Partners With Uber-Violent Game Producer, Take-Two's Rockstar

Great news for Sony’s struggling PlayStation 3! The game console will be getting exclusive access to the next “franchise” game from NY-based Take Two Interactive’s Rockstar unit, says a Sony PR guy. The catch: neither Sony nor Take Two will say what the title is. And predicting the next big hit in the video game world is as foolhardy as predicting the success of a Hollywood film.



One title Sony won’t be getting exclusive rights to – Rockstar’s ultra-violent ManHunt 2. The game’s been deemed too nasty to release.

Not coming to A PS3 near you–or any other console, for that matter.

