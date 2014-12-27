Sony Might Try To Release A Giant iPad Before Apple Does

Sony is working on a 12.9-inch tablet, according to a DigiTimes. The tablet would directly compete with Apple’s own 12.9-inch tablet that’s reportedly in the works.

Sony’s tablet, according to Digitimes, will be big and crisp: It’s said to feature a 12.9-inch display with a whopping 3,840 x 2,400 pixels, which would be able to produce stunning 4K pictures. It would be powered by a Qualcomm processor and come with an 8-megapixel camera on the back side.

The device, said to be mass produced by Pegatron (which is also one of Apple’s suppliers), is said to be 8.6 mm thick. The 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 is 6.1 mm thick, and last year’s iPad Air is 7.5 mm thick — it’s unclear if Apple’s bigger tablet would be much thicker than that. (Apple prides itself on thin and sleek devices.)

Digitimes says Sony’s big tablet will likely cost more than $US1,000 to “target mainly the high-end segment” of the market. Apple’s cheapest iPad Air 2 (with 16GB of storage and Wi-Fi only) costs $US399, and its most expensive model (128 GB of storage plus Wi-Fi and cellular) costs $US829. So a 12- or 13-inch iPad, which might start at $US699, could similarly cost more than $US1,000 for some of the higher-end storage and connectivity options.

It’s important to take the Digitimes report with a grain of salt. That said, the company certainly seems to have some sources within some of the biggest Asian supply chains — Pegatron, for instance, produces devices for the biggest tech companies in the world, including Apple, Sony, and Microsoft — and this wouldn’t be the first time a tech company has tried to mimic Apple’s moves before it makes them.

Digitimes’ report also says to expect more vendors to launch “large-size” tablets in 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.