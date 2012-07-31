Sony Surpasses The $1 Billion Mark At The Domestic Box Office

Photo: Sony Pictures

For the 11th straight year and in just 209 days, Sony has already hit the $1 billion earnings mark, reports Variety.Sony is responsible for this year’s box office successes such as July’s “The Amazing Spider-Man,” which has earned $242.1 million Stateside alone, and “Men in Black III,” which has grossed $175.5 million domestically and nearly $620 million worldwide—the best of any title in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



And it doesn’t look like Sony will be slowing down any time soon, as the studio has a box office-friendly slate of films set to be released throughout the remainder of the year, including the new James Bond film “Skyfall,” “Total Recall” and Quentin Tarantino‘s “Django Unchained.”

The only other studio to reach the same 11-year milestone is Warner Bros., the studio behind the “Dark Knight” franchise, who will hit the $1 billion mark this week.

Both studios follow just behind Disney, the first to reach $1 billion domestically so far this year.

Fox, who has earned $720 million domestically, will also reach $1 billion in earnings this week. Following behind Fox are Lionsgate, with $680 million in box office sales, and Paramount Studios, with $567 million.

But Paramount, who are responsible for flops such as July’s concert documentary “Katy Perry: Part of Me,” —which has only grossed $24 million domestically—is the only studio to not cross the $1 billion mark internationally this year.

