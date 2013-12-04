Sony Exec Explains Why Playstation Kept Running Its 'Perfect Day' Campaign After Lou Reed's Death

In Sony’s “Perfect Day” commercial for the PlayStation 4, gamers enter a state of sedated bliss while living out PS4 games and singing the late rock star Lou Reed‘s hit single of the same name. It premiered on Oct. 15, just days before Reed’s death on the 27th.

Guy Longworth, PlayStation Network’s svp of brand marketing, told Adweek why the company decided to continue the campaign even after the singer passed:

“We love his music and had no idea about his serious health problems, therefore we were shocked and upset. The ad was already on the air, so we obviously talked about the implications of his passing. But our view was that the spot celebrates gaming and celebrates the life he loved to live. So we felt very comfortable continuing to air the spot.”

BBH New York created the ad, which is aimed at hardcore gamers. They will air a new “Perfect Day” commercial later this month using gameplay footage from players who participated in their “First to Greatness” competition.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the Lou Reed song that inspired it. Fans have debated for years over whether it’s about a romantic relationship or his struggle with heroin:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

